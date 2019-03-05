Three people taken to hospital after serious Co Armagh crash

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious crash in Co Armagh this morning.

The PSNI said the two vehicle crash happened on the Plantation Road between Gilford and Lurgan.

One of two cars badly damaged in a crash between Lurgan and Gilford

A police spokesperson said: “Three people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.”

It had been closed in both directions between the Ballynagarrick Road and the Manse Road but has since reopened.

A blue car and a while Audi were involved in a collision.

Fire crews helped cut people free from the vehicles.

Plantation Road Lurgan Photo by Google

The NI Ambulance Service was in attendance as was the NI Air Ambulance.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Plantation Road, Gilford this morning at approximately 7.50 am.

“The road has reopened having been closed for a period of time.”