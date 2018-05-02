Threw cannabis away when he saw police

An item police saw a 33-year-old man throw to the ground turned out to be cannabis, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Martin Nicholson, Garvaghy Park, Portadown, was fined £500 for unlawful possession of a class B drug, herbal cannabis, on February 1 this year.

The court heard that at 4.05pm on the Dungannon Road, Portadown, police saw a man throw something onto the ground.

When they approached Nicholson he seemed very nervous and police located the drug which was wrapped in cling film. He admitted that he had thrown the substance on the ground.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client was an occasional user of cannabis and this was a small amount for his own use. He added Nicholson had a limited record but it was of a similar nature.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she would deal with the defendant on this occasion with a fine.

But she warned him that if he appeared again in court for a similar offence a pre-sentence report would be needed because the court would be considering custody.

“You cannot continue offending in this way,” said Judge Kelly.