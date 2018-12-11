Threw milk carton against bus shelter

In a drunken episode a 25-year-old man threw a milk carton against a bus shelter in Lurgan town centre, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Jordan Lee Hackett, whose address was given as c/o HMP Maghaberry, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour in Market Street on December 9 last year.

The court heard that at 5am police received reports of males in the town centre kicking bins and attempting to hit vehicles.

Later at 5.55am Hackett was seen throwing a milk carton against a bus shelter outside the Ulster Bank in Lurgan town centre.

He was loud and aggressive when dealing with police and when he calmed down he was de-arrested and dropped off at an address.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said no damage was caused by the milk carton. He added Hackett had a lot of drink on board and should have gone home.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a fine of £200.