Threw stone through window

After an argument about wages a 21-year-old man threw a stone through the window of a recruitment agency.

Diego Alcino Mendes Balde, St John’s Court, Portadown, admitted criminal damage when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that at 11.40am police a report about damage at a recruitment agency.

Balde was arguing over unpaid wages before going outside where he picked up a stone and threw it through the window.

The cost of the damage was £155.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client’s employment had dried up since this incident.

He added that Balde would apologise profusely for what happened.

Mr Downey explained the defendant thought he was entitled to holiday pay and back pay and reacted in the wrong way. He was willing to make restitution.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer adjourned sentencing until March 8 for Balde to make restitution and to monitor his behaviour.