Told not to ‘insult intelligence’ of court

A man who was over two times the limit was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

James Crossey (54) , Aghalee Road, Aghagallon, was also fined £250 for driving with excess alcohol in breath on February 2 this year.

He was stopped on Central Way in Craigavon. He failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential test gave a reading of 79.

His solicitor said he had been out the day before with friends and had been drinking. He added his client would say he went home at 7pm, had his evening meal and had a good night’s sleep. The solicitor said Crossey left home at eight in the morning and thought he was fit to drive but he wasn’t.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said they were talking about a 15 hour period where the defendant was alcohol free with a night’s sleep and he blew over double the legal limit.

She added that if had come home in such a state the night before he would probably have been in the back of an ambulance and he shouldn’t insult the intelligence of the court by telling lies.