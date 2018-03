A 19-year-old man has been told to have £400 with his the next time he is in court to pay for a bicycle he stole or he would be going to prison.

Johnathan Johnston, Malone Road, Belfast, appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He admitted the theft of a Radon bicycle valued at £400 on January 5 last year.

The case was adjourned until March 28.