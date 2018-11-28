Took partner’s car after row with another man

A 28-year-old was bound over to keep the peace and banned from driving last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after he admitted a series of offences.

He was Catalin Balan, with an address at Austin Drive in Tandragee. For disorderly behaviour on September 9 last year at Hobson Park in Portadown he was bound over in the sum of £500 for two years to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was fined £250 and disqualified from driving on charges of not having insurance and driving with excess alcohol in urine on the same date. A fine of £100 was imposed for not having a licence and he was fined £250 for taking a car without the consent of the owner.

The court heard that the defendant was seen getting into a car which was later abandoned in the street.

Balan had injuries to his face but he would not tell police how he got them.

He told them he had stolen the car which belonged to his wife. A urine test gave a reading of 175.

A witness said that the car had hit the kerb a number of times.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had been drinking and had an argument with another man.

He explained that Balan had been trying to phone police because he had been assaulted but hit on the idea of getting his partner’s keys and driving away. He said Balan only drove a short distance at a low speed.