Police are asking for the public’s help following a break in at a garden shed in the Deramore Park area of Portadown at the weekend.

A number of tools and other garden items were stolen during the incident which happened between the afternoon of Friday, November 9, and the early hours of Saturday, November 10.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information is asked to call 101 and quote ref 616 of 10th November 2018.