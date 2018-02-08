Top accolade given to pharmacist Sheelin

One of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile pharmacists has received a major accolade at the profession’s leading awards ceremony.

Lurgan’s Sheelin McKeagney was recognised for his Outstanding Contribution to pharmacy at the highly-esteemed annual Pharmacy in Focus awards.

In addition to the fact that Sheelin’s pharmacies are all heavily involved in community-based healthcare projects, Sheelin himself has made a significant contribution to the promotion and progression of pharmacy within the health sector.

The modest Co. Armagh man was completely taken aback at receiving this prestigious accolade: “To be honest I’m completely flabbergasted by this. I certainly wasn’t expecting to hear my name called and am extremely proud and pleased.

“I’m particularly proud because, during the awards ceremony, I had looked around the room and realised I was among so many superb professionals, who give so much to their local communities. To be standing before them, receiving this accolade, has made me even more proud of both my pharmacy colleagues and my profession.’

Brendan Moffatt, representative from EMIS Health, the supporting company said: “These awards are the absolute pinnacle for the year for EMIS and to be involved, as Sheelin said, with such talented people in the room. EMIS Health look forward to this every year... It is an amazing night!”