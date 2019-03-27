Top award for local showroom

A Portadown-based car dealership received prestigious recognition at a recent awards ceremony in Portugal.

Agnew Group’s Bavarian BMW Belfast dealership claimed the Retailer of the Year accolade at the German car manufacturer’s annual awards event in February.

Held in Lisbon, the BMW Retailer of the Year Awards handed a total of 11 accolades to the UK’s best franchised operators, but Bavarian BMW in Belfast secured the top spot on the night.

As well as claiming the BMW Retailer of the Year award, they also won the BMW Retailer of the Year Marketing Champion award.

The business operates 15 dealerships in the areas of Belfast, Newtownabbey and Portadown, representing nine manufacturer brands.

Joe Rogers, Head of Business for Bavarian BMW, said: “We’re thrilled to have won the BMW Retailer of the Year award for a record fourth time! The team has been working diligently across all aspects of the business to deliver exceptional service and to receive this accolade simply acknowledges the effort that they invest day and daily to exceed customer expectations. I want to congratulate and thank the team. I’m really proud of them.”

He added: “The awards are a great way of benchmarking service provision. Considering the various disciplines of the business are assessed means you need to take a holistic look at what you do. From the moment someone walks into the dealership you’re considering the service they receive when browsing, right through to how information is communicated throughout the journey. Every step of the process is critical.”

Commenting on the success in the Marketing Champion category, Keith Craig, Sales Director for Bavarian BMW, said: “We aim to make it as easy as possible for customers to find out about new technologies, exciting offers and new vehicles. We use customer feedback to refine the ways in which we share information. It’s brilliant to win this award as it reinforces that we have a great team in Belfast.”