Top sports clubs scoop £20k to enhance player facilities

Two top local sports teams have scooped almost £20k in grants to enhance player facilities.

Thanks to the Alpha Programme which has been helping community projects for the past ten years, St Paul’s GFC has been awarded £10k and Craigavon FC has been awarded £9,900.

(Back L ' R) Pictured at Craigavon City Football Club, where a �9,900 grant has been awarded by the Alpha Programme, are Tony Cochrane, Elaine McKeown, Acting Principal of Drumgor Primary School, Councillor Catherine Neeson, Pat McGibbon, former Man Utd and Wigan player, Alderman Kenneth Twyble, Julie Flaherty, Lord Mayor of ABC Council, John Cochrane Snr, Niamh-Anne McNally, Alpha Resource Management, Councillor Robert Smyth, Richard Rogers, Groundwork NI, Ethan Blake and John Cochrane Jr. (Middle L ' R), Ciar�n Shanks, P�arse Traynor, Michael McDowell, Declan Mc Dowell, Shane McConville, Shea Traynor and Lewis Brown. (Front L ' R) Darragh Woods and Liam Black.

St Paul’s GFC has been awarded £10,000 through the small grants scheme. The club is family orientated and for the past 50 years has nurtured Gaelic games within Lurgan. They currently field 18 teams (male and female), and aim to promote a positive environment where players can develop their skills and grow in confidence.

The club plans to improve equipment storage facilities, create a target wall practice area and also expand upon a previous Alpha Programme project by planting 50 trees and continue efforts to develop the substantial wildlife space within their grounds.

Craigavon FC is also benefiting from Alpha’s small grants scheme and will use £9,900 to install four modern, additional toilets- two male, one female and one disabled. The club was formed in 2007 and is recognised as a true family affair with the Cochrane clan at the helm encouraging all kids, regardless of religion or ability to get involved in the game. The club continues to go from strength to strength and was awarded the IFA’S ‘Football in the Community’ award in 2015.

The Alpha Programme is managed by Groundwork NI and funding is awarded on a quarterly basis.

Speaking about the latest funding package, Niamh-Anne McNally from Alpha Resource Management said: “Now in its tenth year, the Alpha Programme continues to grow in popularity, we’re seeing more and more applications each quarter. Over the last decade the programme has invested £5.45m in 164 projects. The projects that have been selected are diverse and varied, it’s hugely rewarding to help enhance the great work that is already being carried out.”

Heather Pollock, acting Chief Executive at Groundwork NI, adds: “Although these awards are for modest amounts, they will have significant community benefits and are a real endorsement of both club’s efforts to provide a positive focus for local young people.”

Applications for the next round of funding close on Friday 26th October 2018.