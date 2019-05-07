Crash barriers and signs destroyed as car ploughs into roundabout

Significant damage was caused when a car crashed on entering the A29 roundabout in Cookstown the wrong way.

Local police said they arrested the driver after the incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a social media post Cookstown police said: "The car had entered the roundabout the wrong way and at significant speed, taking out multiple signs and a crash barrier.

"Doesn’t take an expert to figure out the result if another car had been on the roundabout at the same time.

"Another near miss and yet again the only ones to blame are the selfish drunks who get behind the wheel." There are no reports of any injuries.