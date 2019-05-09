Police at scene of two vehicle road traffic collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The P.S.N.I. is currently at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision in Northern Ireland. The collision occurred near Main Street and Station Road in Moira, Co. Down. The collision occurred in Moira. Motorists are being told to expect delays and avoid the area if possible. There is no further information at this time. Crash barriers and signs destroyed as car ploughs into roundabout