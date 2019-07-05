Road closures as work to begin on railway line

Major road and rail disruptions are expected later this month as work begins on a track renewal schem in Lurgan.

Translink will be working closely with our contractors to carry out major railway infrastructure work in the Lurgan this summer.

The Lurgan Area Track Renewal (LATR) project will see over 1.7km of track relayed during a four-week closure period in July and August, running from the William Street level crossing to a point beyond Bell’s Row level crossing.

The closure will be in place from Saturday 27th July– Friday 23rd August inclusive.

Translink said: “The work will ensure that we maintain overall performance and high safety standards for this important southern rail corridor for both local and cross-border train services.

It will also mean a long-term reduction in the level of maintenance required at Lurgan.”

A total of 350 metres of platform at Lurgan Train Station will also be replaced during this closure, with around 5500 new sleepers set to be laid, along with nearly 17,000 tonnes of new ballast.

More than 4.5m passengers use the southern rail corridor every year, with almost one million journeys made to and from Lurgan Train Station annually – it is now one of the busiest stations on the NI Railways network.

A spokesperson said: “As part of this work, Translink remove current speed restrictions, helping to provide more efficient journeys.”

Bus substitution services will be in place throughout the work, with Enterprise passengers being bussed between Belfast and Newry during this time. NI Railways services will be replaced by bus substitutions between Portadown and Moira during peak times and between Portadown and Lisburn off-peak, with services calling at Moira, Loughview Park and Ride, Lurgan and Portadown.

Timetable information will be available online at www.translink.co.uk/latr or from our contact centre on 028 9066 6630.

The car park at Lurgan Train Station will be closed during this work – a temporary car park with approximately 150 spaces will be in place at Loughview Park and Ride at Lough Road, Lurgan, BT67 6NQ.

This site will also be a dedicated pick-up point for the bus substitution service for local NI Railways passengers and tickets will be available for purchase here.

A series of road closures associated with the project will also be in place during this period. These are as follows:

Lake St – Saturday July 27 at 12:30am – Friday August 16 at 5am

Antrim Rd – Friday August 16 at 5am – Wednesday August 21 at 11:59pm

William St – Tuesday August 13 at 8pm – Wednesday August 14 at 6am and Wednesday August 14 at 8pm – Thursday August 15 at 6am.

Brownlow Terrace - Saturday August 19, 7:30am-8pm (pedestrian access to be maintained)

Further details on road closures and traffic management, as well as maps showing diversionary routes at www.translink.co.uk/latr .

Diversions will also be signposted.