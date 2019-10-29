WATCH: Shocking footage shows NI drivers dicing with death by ignoring warnings at level crossings

Shocking footage has emerged of drivers cheating death at level crossings.

Translink NI Railways has released footage of unsafe behaviour at level crossings, including near misses, which put members of the public at risk of serious injury.

Driver ignoring warnings at a level crossing

In a statement Translink NI say 'safety is our top priority and we want to maintain our high safety standards for our customers, staff and the wider public'.

People who use railway crossings are reminded to be vigilant at all times, pay attention to warning lights and notices and never try to ‘beat the barrier’.

Translink’s Director of Infrastructure John Glass said: “People can put themselves and others at risk by not using crossings properly.

"We urge drivers and pedestrians to heed the notices, understand the warnings and stop until it is safe to proceed.

"Any temptation to ignore warning lights and try to rush the barriers puts lives at risk.

“People should never assume that a train will be slowing as it passes through a crossing.

"Express trains do not stop at all stations and can travel at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

"If a driver has to apply the emergency brakes, it can take over 900 metres for the train to stop”.

He added: "We have prosecuted a number of individuals for level crossings misuse, with approx.

"£2000 in fines, costs and offender levies being issued, as well as cautions; and we will actively pursue those who do not follow the safe procedures.”