Traffic chaos as Five Guys and Nandos open in Craigavon

Traffic is at a snail’s pace in Craigavon with the opening of two new fast food outlets.

As Nando’s opens this morning at Rushmere Shopping Centre and with Five Guys opening on Monday, the race to be first to eat at these well known outlets has caused traffic build up.

Five Guys’ first arrival to Dublin and Belfast caused a frenzy with foodies, with huge queues forming in advance of their official opening.

And it is no different in Craigavon with roads leading to the shopping centre sporting long queues.

One customer who attended Rushmere at lunchtime urged others to avoid it due to the traffic.

He described the scene as ‘mental’ as everyone was heading to Nando’s for lunch.

With parking at a premium without the new restaurants, it could be difficult to find a spot nearby but there are overflow car parks available.

On the positive side the new outlets will be serving up more than 100 new jobs.

Five Guys and Afro-Portuguese inspired chicken chain Nando’s promise an exciting new hospitality experience for thousands of visitors.

Part of a £2 million investment by Rushmere, the two restaurants have a combined space of more than 7,000 sq. ft..

Five Guys has seating inside for 100 people and is serving its world-famous menu of made-to-order burgers, beef dogs, sandwiches, drinks and milkshakes.

Famed around the world for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, spicy wings, burgers and fries, Nando’s, which now has five outlets in NI and a global cult following, is creating 40 full and part-time posts at its newest Craigavon restaurant venture, which can accommodate 120 people at any one time.

Rushmere Shopping Centre opened in Craigavon 42 years ago and attracts more than five million visitors a year.

“Location, the right retail mix and access to big brands in both food and retail are what our customers demand, so we’re delighted to deliver on our promise to bring the biggest and the best of those to Rushmere,” centre manager, Martin Walsh, said.

Rushmere’s sole lettings agent Savills acted on behalf of Rushmere owner Central Craigavon Limited. Lambert Smith Hampton acted for both Nando’s and Five Guys.

Savills’ Colleen Fox said: “Securing these global restaurant brands for Rushmere represents a real coup not only for the centre but for the wider region. With established credentials and a strong, growing customer base, both Nando’s and Five Guys complement Rushmere’s attractiveness as a major regional visitor destination.”

Rushmere Shopping Centre is one of Northern Ireland’s largest retail destinations, With 1,800 free car parking spaces and incorporating more than 65 shopping and restaurant brands including Dunnes, Debenhams, TK Maxx, H&M, Top Shop, Costa, Starbucks and Sainsbury’s, its increasing popularity continues to drive rising footfall and growing investment.