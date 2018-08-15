Traffic delays expected as new £310k roadworks begin

As work is about to start on a new £310k resurfacing scheme in Waringstown, significant delays are expected.

Roads are expected to close as the scheme, which starts on August 20, involves partial reconstruction of some roads.

Work is expected to be complete by Saturday, September 8.

A full road closure on Main St and Banbridge Rd will be in place from 8am on Monday until 6pm on Sunday, August 26.

The road will be closed overnight from 7pm until 6am, between Monday, August 27 and Saturday, September 8.

Traffic will be diverted via Lurgan, Gilford and Lawrencetown using: – A26 Banbridge Road, B3 Gilford Road/Plantation Road, and A50 Banbridge Road. Diversionary routes will be signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

“Drivers should, however, expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

“To help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.

“The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.”