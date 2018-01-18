Traffic disruption due to power cable

A power cable caused traffic delays on Monday after the line broke and dangled dangerously low across a busy road.

The incident happened at lunchtime on the crossing of the Kilvergan Road and Drumnagoon Road near Portadown.

According to one man, it seems the cable may have been broken during building work.

Some cars drove under the power line and had to reverse as the road hadn’t been closed.

It caused some blockages and some irate drivers failed to take advice and drove around other cars.

One bus had to reverse the length of the Drumnagoon Road aided by a female car driver as it was impossible to turn the vehicle.

Vans from NI Electricity arrived and attempted to stop traffic on the Drumnagoon Road.

At the junction with the Kilvergan Road, it was left to one construction worker to help guide traffic away from the cable.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said on Monday: “Our emergency crews are currently working into the evening to repair a pole on the Drumnagoon Road caused by third party damage. The road remains open but traffic control is in place.”