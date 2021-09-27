It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash in Waringstown.

It is understood a power line is also down and across a road.

A PSNI spokesperson said police were attending a road traffic collision in the village.

A section of the road is closed.

“Local diversions are in place, with traffic being diverted via Dunkirk Road and Moss Road.

“Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes for their journeys.”

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said: “The Lurgan Road, Waringstown is closed on the village side of Dunkirk Road, just at the entrance to Tudor Lodge, due to a road traffic accident and a power line has been hit and across the road. Please avoid.”

