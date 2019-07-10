Traffic starting to move after crash near NI railway station

Traffic is starting to move after a multi-vehicle crash near a NI railway station.

Eyewitnesses said it appeared that three cars were involved in the incident close to the railway station at Lurgan.

The crash happened not far from the Lough Road Learning Centre just after 3.45pm this afternoon.

Police and an ambulance had attended the scene.

It appears a recovery vehicle also attended the scene to remove some of the cars involved.

A PSNI spokesperson said the incident happened at 3.45pm and involved two vehicles.

A spokesperson said an ambulance attended the scene and described those injured as 'walking wounded'.

They said the road remains open to traffic.