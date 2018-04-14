Traffic warning as scheme is completed

A £220,000 road improvement scheme for the A28 Armagh to Newry Road at the B3 Tandragee Road junction at Markethill is nearing completion.

The scheme involves the provision of a dedicated right turn lane into the Tandragee Road and widening of the Tandragee Road at the junction to facilitate left and right lanes for exiting onto the main road.

The scheme is designed to improve road safety and deliver significant benefits to the road network.

Final resurfacing work will be carried out from Wednesday 18 April to Sunday 22 April inclusive.

In order to carry out the work safely the Department for Infrastructure says it will be necessary to control traffic travelling on the A28 Gosford Road using Stop/Go from 9.30am each weekday morning and at all times over the weekend period.

The Tandragee Road junction will be closed completely during this period with a diversion in place for this traffic.

Traffic is being diverted via Tandragee Road, Moyroukan Road, Drumnamether Road, Marlacoo Road, Mullurg Road, Mullaghbrack Road and Gosford Road.

The Department has programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com.