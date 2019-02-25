Tragic nine-year-old girl killed in one-car collision is named

The nine-year-old girl who was killed in a one vehicle road crash in Armagh earlier today has been named.

Police have confirmed that the youngster, called Patrycja, who was from the Richill area died following a road traffic collision on the Hamiltonsbawn Road, Armagh today.

Her surname has not been released.

Chief Inspector O’Connor said: “9 year old Patrycja, was a rear seat passenger in the single vehicle collision, involving a Peugeot 407, which occurred at around 9am on Monday morning.

"Tragically Patrycja, who was a student at Hardy Memorial Primary School in Richill, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

"The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60’s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

"The Hamiltonsbawn Road remains closed at this time as our enquiries into the collision continue.”

He appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have web cam footage which could help police us with their enquiries to contact officers in Armagh on 101.

Earlier Newry & Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin told of his shock and sadness after the youngster's death.

Mr Irwin said: “This is a truly awful tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the little girl who has passed away.

"Once again a family has been plunged in to grief and there is much shock and sadness throughout the wider community.

"My granddaughter was in the same class as the little girl at Hardy Memorial Primary School Richhill and I know many people in the community will be thinking and praying for the family involved.”

Mr Irwin added: "They will need much support and prayer in the days, weeks and months ahead.

"I just can’t comprehend that a young girl in her prime of life has been taken in this tragic accident.

"My thoughts are also with the driver of the vehicle who I understand is recovering after this accident.”

Chair of the Board of Governors at Hardy Memorial Primary School in Richhill, which the young girl attended - UUP Councillor Jim Speers - expressed his sympathies to the family of the tragic youngster.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the young girl’s family," he said. "The pain they must be going through will be unimaginable.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family and assure them that they are in our thoughts and prayers.

"Our thoughts are also with the man injured in this tragic incident."

He added: "I have spoken to Hardy Memorial staff who are providing support to the pupils in her class and the wider school, who have all been deeply affected by what has happened.

"She was an extremely popular pupil with her classmates and teachers alike.

"It is a lot for young children to take in and I must commend Hardy Memorial`s Principal, Mrs Anderson and her staff for the professional way in which they dealt with this tragic news.”

