Tragic road crash victim Patrycja (9) laid to rest

The funeral service took place on Saturday of a young Polish girl killed in a road accident in Co Armagh last week.

Patrycja Dzikielewska (9), from southern Poland outside Krakow, was killed when the Peugeot 407 she was in crashed on the Hamiltonsbawn Road on Monday, February 25.

Patrycja, a pupil of Hardy Memorial School, Richhill, who was a rear-seat passenger in the car, died at the scene.

The family regularly attended Polish Mass at St Brigid’s Church, Newry and Fr KrzysztofKosciolek officiated at the funeral Mass on Saturday.

A school choir sang during the well-attended Mass.

Honorary Polish Consul Jerome Mullen said the Dzikielewska family had been left stunned by the loss of their “beloved child”.

“Patrycja’s parents, Monika, a waitress at Alexander’s in Markethill and Darek, a mechanic, have been left absolutely shattered by this, they have been comforting their young son (3),” said Mr Mullen.

“They have been totally overwhelmed by the reaction of the local community in Richhill, where Patrycja was raised for most of her life and they will need more support as the days go by. “The little girl’s step-grandfather was driving at the time of the fatal accident.

“He was taken to hospital though his injuries were not serious, he has been left totally devastated by Patrycja’s death. The family will be staying close to him during this very sad time as they all try to cope with the loss of young Patrycja.

“At the time they were travelling to Armagh to deal with some paperwork and Patrycja, who was a bright and popular pupil at her school, was with her step grandfather to assist him with translation. “The school is devastated at the news and her fellow pupils will be comforted by the teaching staff over the coming days and weeks.

“I would, on behalf of the Polish Consul General Ireneusz Truszkowski and the local community, wish to express my sincere condolences to the Dzikielewska family at this tragic time, there is really not much anyone can say,” added the Honorary Polish Consul.

Patrycja’s remains were cremated following funeral Mass at Newry Cathedral.