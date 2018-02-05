Search

Training for private landlords on laws and obligations

Subsidised training for private landlords is being organised for Portadown this month.

With all landlords legally obliged to register as a private landlord, the Chartered Institute of Housing, Northern Ireland (CIH), supported by the Department for Communities, is bringing its Learning 2 Let training programme to Kilaloo this coming March.

‘Learning 2 Let’ is a training initiative aimed specifically at helping registered private landlords and letting agents to better understand their legal and letting obligations, as well as those of their tenants.

Costing £100 the three day training course will be starting in The Millennium Arts Centre, Portadown, on 15 February.

So, if you’re a private landlord - or a letting agent managing private residential property - and would like to learn about your rights and legal obligations please visit www.cih.org/ni/learning2let,

Or you could email trevor.wright@cih.org or call 028 9077 8222