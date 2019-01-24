Crash between car and tractor Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police investigating a collision on the Poyntzpass Road, Scarva, are appealing for witnesses to come forward. It happened between 11.30am and 12noon on Thursday, January 17 and involved a green John Deere tractor and a silver Vauxhall Vectra, Accident. Call them on 101 quoting ref 434 of 17/1/19. M1 motorway closed after crash involving vehicle transporter