The PSNI has closed both lanes in a section of the M1.

The lanes closed are Belfast bound between J9 Moira and J8 Blaris.

Diversions are in place, but motorists should avoid the area if possible.

The closure is due to be lifted at around 5:00pm.

The decision to close the road was taken so to aid the recovery of a lorry involved in an earlier collision.

The PSNI closed the section of road at 9:30am today.

The PSNI closed the section of the M1 on Thursday morning.

Traffic Watch NI posted their most recent update to social media at 4:00pm.