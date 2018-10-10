M1 crash causing long delays

A road traffic collision on the M1 is causing long traffic delays.
The collision occurred between motorway services and J6 Saintfield Road.
The outer lane is blocked as a result of the collision and motorists should expect long delays.
A second collision on the M1 heading country bound just after J6 Saintfield Road has been cleared to the hard shoulder.
Elsewhere, the Leathemstown Road near Dundrod has been closed after a separate road traffic collision.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
Motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area, if possible.
Diversions are in place.