More seats and trains to Belfast

Translink have made more seats available to passengers travelling on the Portadown to Belfast line.

The company announced an extra 2,000 seats per week as part of a range of service enhancements.

Each weekday morning, an extra train will leave Portadown at 6.20am calling at Lurgan, Moira, Lisburn and all stops to Belfast, before continuing to Carrickfergus.

In addition, the 7.20am departure from Portadown to Great Victoria Street will double in capacity, from 200 to 400 seats.

Translink’s general manager, Rail Services, Richard Knox said: “We continually review and adapt our services and network to ensure we continue to provide our passengers with a high quality service – and strong growth of 7.2% on the Portadown line since April shows the need for additional capacity.”

The changes come into force on Monday, December 10.

Portadown timetable enhancements:

• Mon-Fri departures to Great Victoria Street now every 20 minutes between 0600 & 0900 (previously 30 minutes), i.e.

• NEW service at 0620 (+200 additional seats) & continues through to Carrickfergus (arrives Carrick 07.50)

• 0630 service rescheduled to depart Newry 0640 (arrives at GVS 0725)

· Mon-Fri 0720 service to Great Victoria Street CAPACITY DOUBLED to 6 carriages (+200 additional seats)

· Sat 2227 Bangor – Portadown service now terminates at Lisburn

· Sat NEW 2335 Great Victoria Street - Portadown express service (first stop Lisburn) – (2225 through train from Larne Harbour / last GVS-Portadown service previously 2310)

· Sun NEW 1729 service from Lanyon Place – Portadown (all stops, arrives Portadown 1828)

Newry:

· Sat NEW 0705 service Newry to Great Victoria Street (arrives 0804) – all stops to Lisburn, then express to GVS