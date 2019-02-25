P.S.N.I. close road after 'serious' car crash

The P.S.N.I. has closed a road after a "serious" road traffic collision on Monday morning.

"The Hamiltonsbawn Road, Armagh between Ratarnet Road and Lenalea Road, is closed in both directions following a report of a serious one vehicle road traffic collision this morning," said the P.S.N.I.

The emergency services are currently at the scene.

Diversions are in place at the Killyruddan Road and Altaturk Road. Motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and, where possible, seek alternative routes.

There are no further details.