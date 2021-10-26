Motorists were urged to avoid the Carn Road area near Carn Industrial Estate and Charlestown Roadu while the police and emergency services dealt with the situation this morning.

The PSNI said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Carn Road, Portadown at approximately 5.10am this morning, Tuesday October 26th.

“Four people have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Police are appealing for information.

“The road has since reopened.”

