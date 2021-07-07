Power cut in Lurgan area
The morning routine was disrupted by a brief power cut in the Waringstown, Bleary and Mourneview area of Lurgan - affecting around 2,000 homes.
According to the NIE Power Cut Checker the incident has now been resolved - about an hour earlier than their estimated 10.30am repair time.
The cut came shortly before 7.30am.
According to local MP Carla Lockhart the cut came after a loud bang was heard in the vicinity of The Hollows building site, off the Gilford Road in Lurgan.
Editor’s message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.