Translnk going green with new buses ordered for Craigavon fleet

As part of its ambitious plans to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2040, Translink has announced it will introduce a number of new, modern low emission buses to its fleet to support the green recovery.

The order includes 20 single deck buses delivered by local manufacturer Wrightbus that will be used on the popular 39 service, replacing older fleet vehicles.

The new buses will support the goals within Translink’s Climate Positive Strategy to deliver a 50% reduction in Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030 and a long-term vision to be Climate Positive by 2050.

[L-R] Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Glenn Barr and Translink Service Delivery Manager Gerry Darcy unveiling Translinkâ€TMs new Low Emission buses in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area / Photo by Aaron McCracken

Announcing the latest additions to the local fleet, Translink Service Delivery Manager, Gerry Darcy, said: “This is good news for our customers as we continue to invest in our fleet and enhance the journey experience with more comfort, convenience and service performance.

“These buses are extremely fuel efficient, making them among the most environmentally-friendly in the region, and help improve local air quality.

“The vehicles are fully accessible and deliver the highest standards in bus innovation and safety with USB charging, free WiFi and a new camera-mirror system which replaces external mirrors for better visibility in all conditions.

“Translink is leading a transport transformation in Northern Ireland and is committed to supporting a green recovery by creating advanced public transport services and integrated networks which connect people and communities, support the economy and improve health and wellbeing for everyone.

“As we emerge from these challenging times, we look forward to welcoming more people on board public transport and have been ensuring robust safety measures are in place to protect and reassure our customers as they travel with us.”

Welcoming Translink’s announcement, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Glenn Barr said; “This is an exciting announcement for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough and we are delighted to see these low emission vehicles join Translink’s fleet in our area. Translink is working towards a cleaner, greener economy and we fully support this – our council area has a strong climate plan and these new vehicles complement our own activity and will benefit both public transport users and the environment alike.”

To find out more about Translink’s Climate Positive Strategy visit www.translink.co.uk/climate

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.