What appears to bee bio waste has spilled on roads from Lisburn to Craigavon.

Roads in Lisburn affected include Altona Road, Hilsborough Road, Sloan Street and Saintfield Road area.

The Craigavon bound lane of the M12 off the M1 has also been affected.

Northway in Craigavon. Photo courtesy of Google.

In Portadown the A3 Armagh Road right through to the Northway Roundabout towards Armagh has been affected.

Road users are advised to exercise extra care in this area this morning.

Staff from the Department for Infrastructure are attending and have ‘indicated that the spilt waste product has a really bad smell’ says a spokesperson.

