Trends and style tips at Portadown’s Stylefest

Portadown Town Hall will take centre stage as local fashionistas descend on the venue to enjoy an evening full of fashion and beauty, showcasing the latest autumnal trends available from stores across the borough as part of Stylefest.

Taking place on Saturday, September 15, from 7.00pm to 9.00pm, the event will feature a catwalk show with local Portadown retailers as well as style workshops, image consultancy, hair styling tutorials and make-up demonstrations.

Fashionable television presenter and journalist Siobhan McGarry will narrate the evening, talking fashionistas through all the biggest trends, how to wear them, whatever your style and budget; and where to buy them from locally.

Siobhan will be joined by award-winning make-up artist Paddy McGurgan who will be demonstrating how to get the perfect day and evening look for the new season ahead; as well as local hairdresser Chocolate Blonde presenting how to keep your hair looking healthy and fashionable during the winter months.

Speaking on this year’s Stylefest, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty said: “Showcasing some of our amazing local businesses and stores, Stylefest is the perfect opportunity for all fashion and beauty lovers to find out where to get the latest looks and trends right here in the borough! I would encourage everyone to get a ticket for one of these fabulous events - a fantastic night is guaranteed for all who attend.”

Retailers taking part include Sitara Morgan, Hanger 13, Runway Boutique, The Bottom Drawer, Blue Inc, Orchid Shop, Statement Menswear, Cordners, Peacocks, Topshop and Stylerack. With live music, drinks and canapes on arrival plus much more, it is a perfect night out.

This event is brought to you by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and is one of five events taking place during 13-15 September, including The Johnston Building at Shambles Yard and Brownlow House, Lurgan, also on Thursday 13 September; Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon on Friday 14 September and F.E. McWilliam Gallery in Banbridge. For more information please visit www.stylefest.co.uk or call 028 90328887. Book early to avoid disappointment as numbers are limited. Tickets cost £6 each per event.