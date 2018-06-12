Tri-Sports event next weekend

Lurgan Park will play host to a unique Good Relations Tri-Sports Celebration “Stronger Together” Event, showcasing the fantastic achievements of St Ronan’s College, Lurgan Rugby Club and Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club.

Funded by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Good Relations programme (supported by the Executive Office), this family orientated public event will take place on Friday, June 22, from 6pm-8.30pm.

All the players will be attending the fun-filled event and welcome sharing their experience and offering photographs with their amazing silverware of medals and trophies – including the All Ireland Title Hogan Cup.

There is something for everybody; listen to music, purchase delicious food, meet the players and take a selfie.