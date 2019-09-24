Tributes flood in for former champion footballer Barry McAreavey who has died suddenly

Shock and sorrow have greeted the tragic news of the sudden death of Barry McAreavey - aged just 52.

A father of two, Barry took ill while in Lurgan Credit Union yesterday in the town's Market St.

A popular and well known character from the Shankill area of Lurgan, Barry's GAA club Clan na Gael led the tributes to a 'true clansman'.

In a statement on Facebook, it said: "The committee, members, players and friends of Clan na Gael are deeply saddened at the untimely passing of our member, past player and true clansman Barry.

"A fantastic underage player who carried his skills through to senior level winning 3 senior championships and numerous leagues.

"Barry was a great character who will be sorely missed.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this very sad time. May he rest in peace.. Ar dheis De do raibh a anam."

Barry was an avid Glasgow Celtic fan and a committee member on Glasgow Celtic Supporters Club Lurgan No.1.

Last night they issued a statement saying: "It is with great sadness to report the sudden passing of our committee member and dear friend Barry McAreavey.

"Our condolences to his partner Sonia, children Emily and Aaron, mother Mary, brothers Gary and Danny and all his family circle . Barry will be sadly missed by us all. Rest in peace dear friend."

Barry is the dearly beloved partner of Sonia, 30 Beech Court Lurgan and loving daddy of Emily and Aaron, much loved son of Mary, beloved brother of Gary and Danny and dear nephew of Willie and Joey.

His funeral will be on Friday at 9 30am from his late residence to St Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.



Yesterday after Mr McAreavey took ill, Lurgan Credit Union said: "Due to unforseen circumstances we will be closed for the rest of today (Tuesday).

"We will reopen on Wednesday 25th September @ 11.00am until 2.00pm.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."