Tributes flood social media for Kenny Fortune (39)

Tributes have been flooding social media for Co Armagh man Kenny Fortune whose body was found early this morning.

The Lurgan man was found at Downshire Avenue this morning but his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Fortune, aged 39, was originally from Dublin, but had moved to the Craigavon area aged eight years old.

A very popular young man, his many friends have been pouring their heart out on Facebook today as the sad news of his passing became known.

One friend said: "Its a sad day in Craigavon today."

Another said: "RIP Kenny, you absolute legend. You really were one of the good ones. Thinking of your family and friends at this very sad time."

Kenny has been widely described as a local legend and the life and soul of the party.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a sudden death of a man at the Downshire Avenue area of Lurgan this morning (Wednesday 4th September).

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."