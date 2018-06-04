Tributes to biker and dog kennel owner described as a ‘dog whisperer’

Described by many as a ‘dog whisperer’ tributes have been paid to the late Declan Jordan who died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday.

Mr Jordan, aged 48, was killed after the blue Yamaha motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash on Quarterland Road, Dundrod.

Orginally from Lurgan, he ran Laganside Boarding Kennels at nearby Magheralin with his partner.

One friend, who described Declan as ‘a dog whisperer’ said animals adored him. “He made the most nervous of them feel right at home. It was very hard to get your pet in as he was always booked up.”

Home From Home Doogy Daycare And Staycations said on Facebook: “Such sad news about Declan Jordan. He will be really missed by all his dog buddies that he was so kind to over the years. He had such a great reputation and was loved by many including his long list of doggy friends over the years.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has sent sympathies to his family and friends.

“Mr Jordan, who is originally from Shankill, died tragically in a motor bike accident in Dundrod. Mr Jordan was a well known and popular figure.”

“On behalf of my party I want to send sincere condolences to his family and friends. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling on the Quarterland Road and who saw the Yamaha motorcycle prior to the collision to contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1436 03/06/18.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police investigating a serious collision in Draperstown on Sunday (3 June) are appealing for witnesses.

A 28-year-old man suffered life changing injuries after his motorcycle struck a tree on the Tobermore Rd at around 3.30pm.

“At this time it’s believed that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who was travelling on the road and who may have seen the Yamaha motorcycle at any time prior to the crash,”said police.