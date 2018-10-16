Tributes to Bosco Campbell ‘a true gentleman and a great friend to many’

Tributes have been paid to Patrick ‘Bosco’ Campbell from Milltown, Co Armagh, who passed away on Monday.

Mr Campbell, an avid GAA supporter, had worked for many years at Lee’s Chemist in Portadown.

Bosco was steeped in the GAA and rarely missed a game whether it be his beloved Maghery Sean MacDermott’s or Armagh.

At Maghery, he was a former Chairman, President and player at the club.

He was also a member and former chairman of the management committee of Maghery Community Hall.

A sociable man, Bosco was very popular throughout the community, a friend to many in the area.

Primarily he was a devoted family man. Married to Marlene, he was the father of Janet, Gerard, Neil, Kathryn, Daniel and the late Gareth. He was also the brother of Babs, Stella, Eilish and the late Gus, a well known solicitor in Portadown.

Bosco’s funeral will be tomorrow Wednesday from his late residence (28 Maghery Road, Milltown, Birches BT62 1TD) at 11.15am to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

His passing is deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren Ryan, Ethan, Aaron, Darragh, Ella and Aidan, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Maghery Community Gym and Well Being Centre posted on Facebook: “With the passing of Bosco Campbell, we lost a true gentleman, a stalwart at Maghery Community gym, and great friend to many in the Mens Health group in the Gym.

“Bosco will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam.”