Tributes to popular motorcyclist killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a Lurgan man killed in a motorcycle accident last night.

Declan Jordan died after the blue Yamaha motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash on the Quarterland Road area of Dundrod at 7.17pm last night.

Mr Jordan, who was aged 48, ran a dog kennel business locally.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling on the Quarterland Road and who saw the Yamaha motorcycle prior to the collision to contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1436 03/06/18.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has sent his sympathies to the family and friends of Declan Jordan.

He said: “Mr Jordan, who is originally from Shankill in Lurgan, died tragically yesterday in a motor bike accident in Dundrod.

“Mr Jordan was a well known and popular figure in the town.

“On behalf of my party I want to send sincere condolences to his family and friends. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”