Tried to ‘top up’ by theft

When he was drunk a 19-year-old man tried to ‘top up’ by stealing a bottle of vodka from a store in Lurgan.

Nathan Amor, whose address was given as Queen Street, Lurgan, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from Hydebank.

He admitted stealing alcohol valued at £14.50 on November 2 last year.

The court heard that CCTV showed the security tag being removed from the bottle.

A defence barrister said his client had already received custodial sentences and the outcome was inevitable.

He added that alcohol had been taken and Amor was trying to top up.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a one month custodial sentence, to run concurrently with his present sentences, and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.