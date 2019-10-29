Trio of terribly terrific terriers seeking forever homes

With the spookiest day of the year just around the corner, rescue dogs at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Ballymena have been getting into the spirit of Halloween, in the hopes of securing new homes.

At the moment the team have three terribly terrific Terriers in their care, who have already spent a frightening amount of time in kennels.

Poppy - 'waiting in the wings' for a new home

Canine carers hope to showcase their personalities through Halloween themed pictures in a bid to help find them their forever homes in time for the special day itself. They are...

Duke - who is almost one-year-old so is still a young puppy. This lively Jack Russell Terrier loves his toys, people and the company of other dogs, so is a very sociable boy too. Duke would benefit from quiet walking areas away from busy roads.

Poppy - This 13-year-old lady is the furthest thing from a ghoulish character and is in fact one of the most affectionate dogs. She would like a home with older children and no other dogs, as she can be quite timid.

Buster - The only thing that should be afraid of this eight-year-old Parson Russell Terrier is a squeaky toy. He loves to play and is a very lively lad. He would be best suited to an adult only home, with owners who have previous experience of his breed. Buster is completely housetrained and walks well on lead.

Duke

If you believe a dog is for life and would like to find out more about these Spooktacular pooches, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 02825447227 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena.