Trust aims to improve experience in care homes

The Southern Trust and the Public Health Agency are working with local Care Homes to help improve the experience of people living in care homes.

Local care home managers have participated in a workshop hosted by the Trust in order to share best practice in enhancing the quality and safety of care for residents.

The Department of Health has identified Transformation Funding to help improve the quality, safety and experience of people living in Care Homes across Northern Ireland.

A number of proposals are being developed to support care homes and Trusts in the provision of care for residents including; education and training, recruitment and retention of staff, reducing unnecessary hospital admissions for residents and enhancing care home support teams.

Director of Older People and Primary Care for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, Melanie McClements explained: “We aim to support as many people as possible to live independently, for as long as possible in their own homes.

“However, we do recognise that as people live longer with more complex needs, there is a need for high quality nursing and residential home places to provide extra support for those people with the most complex needs.

“Our local care homes provide excellent care to some of our most vulnerable people, and we are delighted to work together with them to help address the challenges we face and improve the overall quality of life for our care home population into the future.”