Tullygally shops reopen as searches in Craigavon continue

The PSNI said searches in the Craigavon area this morning are part of a probe into dissident republican activity.

Police are carrying out searches along the black path from Brownlow Library through to Tullygally shops.

Tullygally shops in Craigavon Photo courtesy of Google

As the areas being searched have been sealed off, a number of businesses which had been forced to close earlier as there is no access to the Tullygally shops.

These businesses have since reopened.

The shops themselves are not part of the searches.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are carrying out searches in the Tullygally Road and Drumbeg areas of Craigavon as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.

The owner of K-JAY Taxis based at the shops in Tullygally said earlier: “Folks due to searches in the Tullygally Area K-JAY TAXIS is having to close up along with Greene’s shop etc.

“We don’t know how long this will take but will keep you all informed.

“Sorry for the inconvenience this is causing.”

Craigavon SDLP activist Thomas Larkham said police appear to be searching in areas around the black path from Brownlow Library through to Tullygally Shops.

He said the Tullygally shops complex including the creche and businesses had been closed while the search continues but have since reopened.

Mr Larkham said no schools in the area have been affected and parents should not be alarmed.