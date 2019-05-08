Two initiatives on shortlist for awards

Two local tourism initiatives have been shortlisted in the 2019 Northern Ireland Tourism Awards.

Tourism NI has published the shortlist of nominations, in association with Diageo. The nominees include Armagh Cider Company and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District Council.

The council was listed in two categories (Most Promising Authentic NI Event or Festival Experience and Food & Drink Experience of the Year) for the Armagh Food & Cider Festival.

Armagh Cider Company was shortlisted in the Authentic NI Experience of the Year – Tour, Trail or Immersive category.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on Thursday, May 30, in the Georgian splendour of the Palace Demesne, Armagh.

The prestigious awards recognise and reward outstanding performers in the tourism industry from across the country over the last twelve months. Categories include Best Use of Digital Technology, Best Hotel stay, Best International Experience and Tourism Entrepreneur.

Commenting on the shortlist, Tourism NI Chief Executive John McGrillen said:

“This year marks the 41st year of the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards ceremony and we are delighted to showcase very best practice within the industry. The tourism industry presents a huge opportunity for our economy in the years ahead and standards are rising rapidly to meet the needs of a diverse range of visitors from around the world”

“It is important that we recognise businesses and individuals who have delivered outstanding tourism experiences and have contributed to the £2.9 million spent every day by visitors to Northern Ireland. I congratulate all nominees and look forward to celebrating their success on 30th May.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Cllr Julie Flaherty, said

“Sincere congratulations to all those businesses, initiatives and events that have been shortlisted for the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards 2019. We are looking forward to the awards and to welcoming everyone to the Palace in Armagh to celebrate the many achievements and well-deserved accolades”.

Speaking at the launch of the awards in January, Paddy McKenna, Commercial Manager for Diageo Northern Ireland, commented;

“These Awards are an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the individuals, businesses and initiatives who have proven to be significant economic drivers for the Northern Ireland economy at a time when we really need it.”