Two month term for damage

Just days after he was released from custody a 21-year-old man was back in prison charged with criminal damage to a door.

Jason Hughes, with an address at Victoria Street in Belfast, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted criminal damage to a PVC panel of a door on January 30 this year.

The court was told the cost of the damage came to £70 and the door had been repaired.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Hughes must have been under the influence of something at the time which seemed to be the tenure of his whole record.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client didn’t want the benefit of a pre-sentence report and he had been in custody since the date of the offence.

She explained that Hughes had just been released from custody a few days before this offence and this was the only thing hanging over him.

Imposing a two month prison sentence Judge Kelly told the defendant: “You really are going to have to get yourself straightened out.”