Two people are assaulted in house

Police are investigating after a man and woman were seriously assaulted in a house at the Wood Lane in Lurgan this morning (Monday).

Two men were arrested in relation to the incident a short time later.

Sergeant Campbell said: “Police were called to an address in the Wood Lane area of Lurgan this morning, Monday, April 30.

“Police received a report at 10.25am that a woman and man had been assaulted. They were both taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Two men, aged 26 and 35, were detained a short time later and arrested on suspicion of offences, including Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent.

“Both men are currently in custody, assisting police with their inquiries.”

The officer continued: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Wood Lane area around this time this morning, and has information they believe could assist our investigation, to contact police in Lurgan on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 384 of 30/04/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”