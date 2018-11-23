Two top names on way to Rushmere shopping centre

Two major household retail names are on the way to Rushmere shopping centre in Craigavon.

Rushmere confirmed that UK and Ireland-wide fashion and footwear brand DV8, along with women’s fashion brand Vogue, will both be adding to the centre’s line-up in plenty of time for Christmas.

The new stores will create at least 30 new jobs, bringing the total number of people employed at the centre and retail park to more than 1,500.

Rushmere said its new, extended dining offer and a strong retail mix had encouraged 17.4 percent more shoppers to visit compared with October last year and that many of those had also tended to stay longer, boosting evening footfall figures by 25 percent alone.

Five Guys and Nando’s opened in early October as part of a £2 million strategic investment by Rushmere to provide shoppers with a greater hospitality choice, creating more than 100 new jobs.

“Our new restaurants have proven to be a real draw and we’re delighted by the response and support given to these great new additions,” Rushmere centre manager, Martin Walsh, said.

“These leading global brands complement our enticing retail choice, driving a strong increase in footfall, dwell time, customer and retail demand which ensures that Rushmere remains on top as a premier destination for everyone.

“Combined with significant further investments by many of our retailers, including O2, which has just completed a major refurbishment of its flagship store, all our customers are guaranteed an unrivalled shopping experience.”

Rushmere’s sole lettings agent Savills acted on behalf of Rushmere owner Central Craigavon Limited in securing the latest retail signings.

Savills’ head of retail, Paul Wilson, said: “Rushmere can rightly celebrate a milestone year of growth in 2018, with exciting new brands and an enhanced hospitality offer that rivals many of the UK and Ireland’s largest centres.

“With shopper footfall for the whole of Northern Ireland growing an average of 2.7 percent in October, according to the latest Northern Ireland Retail Consortium figures, Rushmere’s footfall jump to more than 17 percent demonstrates just what an achievement this is.”

Rushmere Shopping Centre is one of Northern Ireland’s largest retail destinations, located between Portadown in Lurgan just 30 miles to the west of Belfast.

With 1,800 free car parking spaces and incorporating more than 70 big name shopping and restaurant brands including Dunnes, Debenhams, TK Maxx, H&M, Top Shop, Five Guys, Nando’s, Costa, Starbucks and Sainsbury’s, its increasing popularity continues to drive rising footfall and growing investment.