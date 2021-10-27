Two vehicle crash at busy Co Armagh junction
A two vehicle crash at a busy Co Armagh junction this afternoon led to the road being closed for several hours.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Kilmore Road area of Armagh just before 12:50pm today (Wednesday, October 27).
“The road was closed for a short time and has since re-opened.”
