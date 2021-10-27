A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Kilmore Road area of Armagh just before 12:50pm today (Wednesday, October 27).

“The road was closed for a short time and has since re-opened.”

-

PSNI road closed.

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.