Tyres on ‘runaround’ were defective

When police checked the tyres of a ‘runaround’ car being driven by a 30-year-old man they found two of them were defective.

Philip Bayliss, Gilpin’s Mews, Lurgan, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court on each of two charges of having a defective tyre on his car on July 14 this year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was stopped in William Street in Lurgan and the two front tyres were defective.

There was no tread on them and they were completely slick through the central portion of the tyre.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said the tyres were not totally slick but his client accepted they were defective.

Looking at photographs of the tyres District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said they were split around the circumference.

Mr Vernon explained the car was a ‘cheap runaround’ the defendant’s father had bought him. He added that Baylis did not pay much attention to the state of the tyres but he would do that in the future.